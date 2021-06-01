Huawei is set to announce a few things this week. To be exact, the big event will happen on June 2, Wednesday. Existing phones are expected to receive an update as HarmonyOS will officially launch. Last week, we mentioned the Huawei Watch 3 would come with HarmonyOS. Of course, the Huawei P50 series phones are anticipated to be shown off as well. We hope to know then too if HarmonyOS would be used by other Chinese OEMs and what are Huawei’s plans.

Huawei P50 images have been leaked before the public launch. We know little about Harmony OS but it’s been around for some time now. Many developers are saying it is basically Android. The OS is also called Hongmeng OS and it’s been used on Honor Vision Smart TV.

The Huawei Watch 3 is said to come with HarmonyOS. As for the smartwatch, the new Huawei wearable will follow last year’s Huawei Watch GT 2 Porsche Design and the Huawei Watch Fit.

Posted above are spy shots by ITHome of the upcoming Huawei Watch 3. There may also be the Huawei Watch 3 Pro that obviously will have better specs. The Huawei Watch 3 will retain the round face. There will only be one knob dial instead of the usual two, now placed on the top right. There is a flat button though underneath.

This Huawei Watch 3 looks sleeker now than previous Huawei Watch models. The images show it will have HarmonyOS, showing the time, date, and other shortcuts. There is a notification that shows WeChat messages and missed calls. Lite OS users will definitely know the visual difference.