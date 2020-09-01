The new Huawei Watch Fit is here. No, it’s not the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro we shared with you yesterday. It’s the same product spotted on a listing a couple of weeks ago. It is made especially for the health and fitness enthusiasts who always want to keep track of their progress. Those who want to get fit and healthy may check out this new smartwatch that has a slew of new features. This one boasts a 10-day battery life so that’s something.

The smartwatch from Huawei features a 1.64-inch rectangle AMOLED screen with 280 x 456 HD pixel resolution. It has a 70% screen-to-body ratio plus 326 ppi on a 2.5D curved glass. It offers a clear and wide viewing with auto-brightness. It’s also an Always-On display so you can show off your mood and style. Choose from the Watch Face Store for a design you want.

The important functions inside can also be customized. Feel free to show whatever information you want to see like weather, battery life, steps, heart rate, and more. For personal style, you can also choose among the available selection of colorful and soft straps.

The new Huawei Watch Fit boasts a longer battery life and a lighter design. It is thin and light at only 21 grams. You may not able to feel you’re wearing one. Its chip comes with power-saving algorithms so it is able to last up to ten days. If you need to charge it, a 5-minute charge is enough to give it a full-day battery.

If you really want to get fit, we suggest you take advantage of the Private Trainer feature that shows animated workout videos like the Ab ripper, Full-Body Stretch, or Exercise at Work. There are 44 standard movement demonstrations to check out apart from the 96 Workout Modes and 11 professional sport modes available. The Huawei Watch Fit workout modes will include tracking your calories, workout duration, and real-time heart rate. Other special features of the smartwatch include a built-in GPS sensor, AI heart rate algorithm, innovative sensors, and 5ATM rating. Check out the HUAWEI Health App to see your data and progress.