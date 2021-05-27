Huawei has not released a major follow-up to the Huawei Watch 2. There was the Huawei Watch GT 2 Porsche Design from last year but that’s very expensive at €695 for a simple smartwatch. There was also the Huawei Watch Fit but that’s a totally different design although it arrived with advanced metrics and a ten-day battery life. The Huawei Watch 3 seems to be finally released. According to a post on Weibo, the Huawei Watch 3 may finally use HarmonyOS.

The news is something believable since the HarmonyOS is about to be revealed. A HarmonyOS-powered Huawei Watch 3 may be interesting. It’s understandable if Huawei just wants to introduce something new with upgraded features or its newest platform.

The Huawei Watch 3 has decent specs and features. The HarmonyOS is relatively new as a platform anyway so Huawei can try if it works. We hope to learn more about the smartwatch and the new system on June 2.

The Huawei Watch 3 is said to arrive with battery life and an eSIM functionality support. In about a week, we’ll get to see the smartwatch powered by the controversial mobile OS.

Huawei has remained in the mobile business although we know it’s been struggling, no thanks to the US trade ban. The former top Chinese OEM can’t freely work with Google and other Americans but we believe there must be a way.