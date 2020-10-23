Yesterday, Huawei launched the new Mate 40 series. It was introduced together with the Huawei FreeBuds Studio that is ready to make an impression with its ANC technology. The new devices were also joined by a special version of the Huawei Watch GT2. A new Porsche Design Watch GT was launched by the top Chinese OEM. This one follows the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro with wireless charging that was recently introduced in Europe. Obviously, Huawei worked with Porsche Design to come up with this special edition.

The Porsche Design Huawei Watch GT 2 is basically just the Watch GT 2 Pro but with a Titanium body and bracelet. The premium materials make all the difference–titanium frame and a glossy ceramic back. The watch face boasts a new Porche Design so it looks really premium.

Huawei has retained the specs and features: a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, 454 x 454 resolution, 4GB of RAM, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, SpO2 monitoring, and real-time heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch can last up to 14 days. It also comes with wireless charging support for more convenience.

The €695 Huawei Watch GT 2 Porsche Design will be sold in Europe. The special Watch GT 2 version features Golf Mode that can analyze one’s posture and swing. It can also provide tips for improvements.

The wearable device also offers a built-in altitude barometer, stress level monitoring, more than a hundred workout modes. The barometer offers real-time weather warnings and detection of sudden air pressure change. Other features include customized precision, Skiing Coach, new Golf Drive Range Mode, Route Back, 24-hour SpO2 level detection, HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0+, TruSleep 2.0, and TruRelax.