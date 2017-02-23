Is Roland Quandt about to replace Steve Hemmerstoffer? Mr. OnLeaks seems to be getting some competition in revealing stuff earlier than official launch. Just the other day, the well-known tipster (@rquandt) shared the possibility of a new Samsung Gear VR with a one-handed controller. That wasn’t the first time he shared information and images with us but the latest tip from him is about the next-gen flagship from Huawei. Quandt said that the Huawei P10 just hit GFXBench.

Well, for this one, he’s not our first source of information about the upcoming Huawei flagship. We’ve heard and featured a few already starting with that TENAA sighting, renders published on Weibo, more images leaked, and photos showing its curved edges. There’s also the “official” images inadvertently leaked by the FCC.

Huawei already confirmed the news and this added info from the benchmarking site is beliavable. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat and is topped by the latest EMUI version. Features include a 5.1-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 2.3GHz HiSilicon Hi3660 octa core processor, ARM Mali-G71 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 12MP rear camera, 8MP selfie cam, and the usual sensors (accelerometer, Bluetooth, compass, GPS, gyroscope, NFC, lightsensor, proximity, pedometer, and WiFi).

The top Chinese OEM will be introducing the Huawei P10 with the P10 Plus next week at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. We’ll share with you our hands-on experience as soon as ready.

