MWC 2017 is drawing ever so near, that time when we will be seeing Huawei refresh their popular flagship line with the Huawei P10 and the P10 Plus. There have been a number of leaks for the P10 and the P10 Plus, but nothing as close to official as when the FCC inadvertently leaks the images of the test units. Now we have our first “unofficial official” look at the Huawei P10.

We’ll say this first – it looks like the curved edges will probably be for the Huawei P10 Plus only, because we don’t see them here on these images from the FCC as they were testing the Huawei P10. We see a flat screen in front, pretty close to the Huawei P9, but the fingerprint sensor up front on a physical home button we assume.

The back portion is made of metal with the familiar antenna bands along the edges. The Leica dual-camera setup is still placed on the top portion, like where it was in the P9. The volume button and the power key are on the right side of the device, while the left is reserved for the SIM/microSD slot.

Good news for 3.5mm headphone jack fans and users, there’s still one on the P10 – they’re not ditching it quite yet. They do retain the USB-C port for data and charging. It looks like the curved edges will be the differentiator for the Huawei P10 Plus, if ever that rumor is proven true.

VIA: Mobilissimo