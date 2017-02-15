We still have a week or so before the start of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, but Chinese brand OEM has already given us much to be excited about if you’re a fan of their products. They have confirmed through their social media that they will be unveiling the follow-up to their popular P9 smartphone, which is of course the P10. Furthermore, they will also be launching the Huawei Watch 2 on February 26 at the start of the MWC.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much they revealed when they made the announcements. The Huawei P10 had an accompanying video which did not show the actual smartphone of course. What we got was a teaser with the tagline “Change the way the world sees you,” slowly being revealed. You also had a double eye motif, which may indicate that this new device will have a dual-camera as well, just like its predecessor. The P9 was an unexpected surprise and success for the brand, and so they’re hoping it will continue with the new one.

Meanwhile Huawei CEO Richard Yu announced on Weibo that they will also be launching the second generation of their Watch series. The Watch 2 will hopefully also follow in the tradition of the first device, since it was pretty well-received. The announcement showed a photo of a sporty-looking guy working out and used the phrase “made for free spirits.”

The days leading up to the February 26 launch will probably see more leaks and rumors, hopefully with some reliable intel.

SOURCES: Huawei (1), (2)