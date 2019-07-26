Huawei has been targeting to get ahead of Samsung by launching a foldable phone first but it didn’t happen. There is still hope though because the top Chinese OEM can come up with one that is not problematic. Samsung introduced the Galaxy Fold but had to cancel the scheduled launch due to displays breaking. Huawei also presented the Mate X but postponed the launch as well to make sure it’s ready for release. The Galaxy Fold’s relaunch is happening this September. Huawei may also rollout its foldable phone around the same time.

Huawei can still release the Mate X foldable device earlier but there is no official announcement yet. Huawei’s Western European Region President Vincent Pan shared, “It’s coming in September – at the latest. Probably earlier, but definitely September is guaranteed.” So yes, a September debut can also be anticipated. It should be enough time for several rounds of final testing.

The foldable phone is almost ready. It’s been spotted being carried by Huawei’s Consumer Business Division CEO Richard Yu. He was sighted holding the Huawei Mate X at an airport and it seems to be ready for public use.

A lot has been about the Huawei Mate X. We know the specs and we believe the phone may be lighter due to a smaller battery. It’s a foldable phone that will already offer 5G connectivity. It’s the first phone to be 5G CE certified by TÜV Rheinland.

So far, we know the Huawei Mate X will be equipped with an 8-inch OLED display with 2480 x 2200 pixels, will measure 161.3 x 146.2 x 5.4mm, and weigh 287g. When folded, the phone shows a 6.6-inch screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. We’re expecting the Mate X by Huawei will not have issues when it’s finally released.

We’re really curious about this one. The Mate X is actually a new design because we heard the old Huawei foldable phone prototype looked a lot like Samsung’s. It was teased before the MWC 2019 and was already presented to Korean carriers earlier this year.