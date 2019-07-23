Huawei once aimed to be ahead of Samsung in launching a foldable phone. It didn’t happen. Samsung announced the Galaxy Fold. Huawei did follow. Unfortunately for Samsung, it had to hold off launch due to reports of displays breaking. Review units distributed to the press were said to be damaged after some time of being used. It’s been a crazy few months of waiting and speculating and until now, there is no specific date of the relaunch. As for Huawei, it is said to be postponing the Mate X’s debut to make sure it’s ready.

Huawei may release the Mate X foldable phone in September. Another one model, or at least, just a patent has been sighted. The phone will come with 5G support already. Actually, it’s the first phone to be 5G CE certified by TÜV Rheinland.

When it comes to specs and features, the Huawei Mate X will come with an 8-inch OLED screen with 2480 x 2200 pixel resolution when opened. The folded screen becomes smaller at 6.6-inches but with a tall aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Dimensions are listed as follows: 161.3 x 146.2 x 5.4mm and weight of 287g.

The Huawei Mate X will be lighter by 8g compared to earlier listings. One reason could be because battery capacity is now at 4400mAh versus 4500mAh. It will still arrive with 55W SuperCharge technology. Possible variants are as follows: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB, and 12GB RAM plus 512GB memory. A microSD card slot will be ready fo a nano-SIM card max of 256GB only.

When it comes to pricing, Huawei Mate X 8/512GB model will be sold at €2299 which is around $2,579. The market release will happen later this 2019 while the official launch could happen in September. At the IFA 2019 perhaps? Let’s just wait and see. That should be very interesting and exciting.