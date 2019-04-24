Huawei seems to be all set with the release of its very first foldable Android smartphone. The Huawei Mate X is the closest rival of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The foldable phone from the South Korean tech giant, as you know, is experiencing some challenges right now. Even before the market launch, reports of the display breaking have surfaced. As for the Huawei Mate X 5G, we’re feeling positive about this one but we’ll have to try the phone and see.

The top Chinese OEM has recently announced its 5G roadmap. The phone will be released this July. More good news: another 5G phone will be out in October.

Huawei definitely knows the mobile industry. It’s currently No. 2 worldwide, having overtaken Apple in the past year. Samsung needs to watch out for Huawei because the brand has been very prolific. It also needs to work on the foldable display issue. Rumor has it launch is postponed until September. By then, the Huawei Mate X could be flourishing.

So it will be Huawei vs Samsung again. The South Korean tech giant definitely needs to watch out. The top Chinese OEM has an advantage because the phone already supports 5G.

Huawei’s strategy is more secure but it still has to prove itself in the business. At first glance, the foldable phone is stable. Many people are saying its design is better than Samsung’s.

To review the specs, the Huawei Mate X 5G phone comes equipped with a 6.38-inch rear screen with 2480 x 892 resolution and a 6.6-inch screen with 2480 x 1148 pixel resolution. The bigger display stretches to 8 inches with 2480 x 2200 pixel resolution. There are quad rear cameras with flash. The phone runs Kirin 980 processor and Balong 5000 modem for 5G.

The Huawei Mate X 5G foldable smartphone measures 11mm when closed while the thinnest section is 5.4mm. There’s also a power button, volume rocker, and a fingerprint scanner.