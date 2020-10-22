Ooops. That was one big mistake but nothing really surprising. It happens. It already happened. Someone from Amazon Germany made the mistake of publishing the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. Roland Quandt was able to share a screenshot and posted it on his Twitter account. This definitely means the next Huawei flagship will be available in Europe. The post is a day ahead of the official launch but the phone has been sighted in its full glory–image, price, specs, and features.

Based on the post, we have learned the Huawei Mate 40 Pro will start shipping on November 9. Its price is €1,200 which is roughly $1,421 in the United States. Amazon already deleted the page but we know we’ll see it back again tomorrow, October 22, as Huawei is scheduled to launch the new Mate series phones.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro image here is said to be the Mate 30 Pro. We can expect some changes to the design and upgrade of the specs. Listed are the following: 4400mAh battery with 66W charging tech over USB-C and 50W wireless charging.

The upcoming smartphone will boast a large 6.76-inch OLED screen, 13MP selfie camera, and a 50MP Ultra Vision main camera plus ultra-wide lens. The Euro variant will come with 256GB onboard storage and 8GB of RAM. It will run on EMUI 11. That is based on Android 10 but sans the other Google services and apps.

Much has been said about the Huawei Mate 40 series. Prices were leaked ahead of the public launch. The devices are almost ready to be unveiled. The phone was also sighted on AnTuTu with high scores.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro’s Geekbench listing revealed a Kirin 9000 SoC and 8GB RAM. The Pro variant could have a dual selfie camera, waterfall display, and a circular module inside a square on the rear. It can be said the Huawei Mate 40 would be the last to use a Kirin chip due to US restrictions. We’ll get to confirm everything tomorrow.