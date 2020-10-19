Huawei’s next big event is happening soon. A new flagship phone series will be unveiled. The Huawei Mate 40 and the Mate 40 Pro are expected to be introduced this week. On October 22, Thursday, the top Chinese mobile OEM, will launch new devices that we can no longer consider as Android phones. Some scores have been sighted on AnTuTu on Geekbench that tells us the phones are almost ready. The series is expected to use a 5nm 5G-capable Kirin SoC and maybe the last to use such.

WinFuture has shared some photos of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro together with some details. The Pro variant will come with a large 6.76-inch OLED screen, 2772 x 1344 pixel resolution, 456 PPI, curved panel, under-display optical fingerprint reader, 5G modem, and the Kirin 9000 SoC with 5nm structure.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro will also come with ARM Mali-G78 GPU and integrated 5G modem. Expect 8GB of RAM (12GB max in China), 256GB onboard storage, and UFS 3.1. When it comes to imaging, the Leica optimization for the three rear cameras will still be present plus LED flash, autofocus, new camera sensor, color temperature sensor, and more. A dual selfie camera may also be present.

The non-Pro Huawei Mate 40 may look like this:

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is said to be powered by a 4400mAh battery with SuperCharge tech with up to 65-watts of charging power. The usual features can be expected: WiFi 6 support, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2. Huawei is also applying its own NanoMemory slot.

It may only run a user interface based o Android 10. There will be Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) as expected. Choose between the silver or black color option.