Over a month ago, we showed you the Honor View 10 which is an AI smartphone first introduced and available in China. Huawei has been hyping the new smartphone that makes use of artificial intelligence. It’s described as sort of a Mate 10 Lite with a large screen display. We’ve seen the leaked images and information beforehand. We knew then it would have an 18:9 screen and facial recognition feature and that the phone will be sold in Latin America. We’re assuming the phone will also be available in the United States as the Chinese OEM formally enters the country.

Honor View10

At this week’s CES event in Las Vegas, Nevada, we can get our hands on the phone as Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has announced the Honor View10. This AI-powered Android phone will be available starting January 8, Monday. If you may remember, the View10 was already shown off in London. This AI-powered device is expected to help usher Huawei on top of the American mobile industry as it tries to rival the likes of Samsung and Apple.

The Honor View10 comes equipped with the following: 5.99-inch display, 18:9 Honor FullView display, Huawei Kirin 910 AI processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, 20MP plus 16MP dual-lens camera, 13MP selfie shooter, and Android 8.0 topped by EMUI 8. The latter brings facial unlock, AI accelerated translator, power saving modes, and smart tips. Aside from the US, China, and London, the Honor View10 will also be ready in Russia and Malaysia.

Honor 7x

Huawei is also releasing the Honor 7X. It will be ready with a 5.93-inch 18:9 screen, dual-lens 16MP + 2MP rear camera, Phase Detection Auto Focus, F/0.95 – F/16 aperture, Screen Split function, 2.36GHz octa-core Kirin 659 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, 8MP front-facing camera, dual-SIM support, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

The Honor 7X boasts of being the first smartphone to come with the Honor FullView Display. Price is set at $199 in the United States. Color options include Gold, Blue, Black, and Red. The Red Honor 7X is a limited edition offering and will be out in the US, Western Europe, and Russia only. Only 20,000 units of the red Honor phone will be sold.

SOURCE: Huawei