The Honor V10 is out. The device has been made official after several leaks. We said it would be sort of a Mate 10 Lite with a large screen display and that it would be announced in China on November 28 ahead of London launch. The reveal happened and now we’ve got more information about the phone that comes with an 18:9 display screen. It’s easy to say it’s another improved Honor phone but this one is made even better with a new facial recognition technology. Huawei describes its face recognition as better than Apple’s Face ID.

Huawei said it’s using a technology similar to the Cupertino company’s TrueDepth feature. Numerous sensors are being used from cameras to IR and last to map the face of the user. The tech works and is fast but Apple’s can be expensive. Huawei said it can operate a similar feature for less cost.

For the Honor V10, you can expect the facial recognition feature to be reliable and accurate. There’s not much significant impact on the price of the phone because the laser has been replaced with a VCSEL projector, using fringe projection.

When it comes to specs, the Honor V10 comes equipped with a 5.99-inch screen, 2160 × 1080 pixel resolution, 18:9 display, front home button, Kirin 970 processor, 4GB RAM, 64BO built-in storage, 13MP front-facing shooter, and a 16MP plus 20MP rear camera system with RGB sensor and a 20MP monochrome sensor. The phone also boasts of its built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

With the facial recognition, unlocking is faster at less than 400 milliseconds. It’s actually slower than most fingerprint readers in the market but it’s a good alternative. It’s also said to be secure and accurate for animated emoijs (animojis). We know facial recognition isn’t recommended for banking but Huawei said theirs is secure enough.

Price tag of the Huawei Honor V10 reads ¥2,699 which is around $409.

VIA: WinFuture

SOURCE: VMall