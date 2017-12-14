Huawei is set to officially become a household name in the United States. The Chinese OEM has made it known that it’s officially entering the American market. It’s first partner is believed to be Verizon Wireless with the Mate 10 Pro as the first product offering. The phone brand is slowly proving that it can also make it big in the international mobile market.

The entrance of Huawei is expected to get a percentage off Samsung, Apple, and even ZTE. The latter is another Chinese company that is making waves in the country as the fourth biggest phone manufacturer. The Mate 10 Pro is said to be in the same category as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with its big display but with a much lower price.

These Chinese phone brands definitely know how to please the market and it’s about time Huawei show its magic to the US market.

Apart from Verizon, Huawei may also team up with AT&T in bringing other phone models. The two mobile carriers can boost Huawei’s popularity so don’t be surprised if you suddenly see more Huawei phones on the hands of many people you know.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is an ideal choice as the brand’s first official entry. To review the specs and features, the phone boasts a 5.9-inch IPS LCD screen, 1440 x 2560 pixel resolution, very small bezels, Corning glass front and back panels, Hisilicon Kirin 970 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and microSD card slot for storage expansion. As with the past flagship models, its imaging tech will also be impressive with a dual rear camera system (12MP + 20MP) dual LED tone flash, Leica optics, autofocus, and phase detection among others.

The phone presently costs $800 and can be purchased on AliExpress, eBay, and eGlobal Central.

SOURCE: www.slashgear.com/huaweis-galaxy-note-like-mate-10-pro-tipped-verizon-bound-13511713/” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>SlashGear