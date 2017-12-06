Aside from the Honor 7X being released in the US market, Huawei also has the Honor V10. The new smartphone is scheduled to roll out in the country early 2018. We actually featured the device a few days ago, complete with an 18:9 screen and facial recognition feature shortly after being leaked. As promised, the phone launched in London yesterday. Looking at the specs, the device can be placed within the premium category.

The Huawei Honor V10 boasts a familiar design, as with any other phone from the Chinese OEM. There’s a 5.55-inch screen with 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, Huawei Kirin 970 AI processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a set of cameras on each side. The device is powered by a 3750mAh battery and Android 8.0 Oreo topped by EMUI 8.

The Honor V10 is the company’s first AI phone. It can also be your first AI device that lets you experience augmented reality. It’s made possible by the cameras, a face scanner, and several sensors–IR camera, RGB camera, VCSEL Projector, Proximity Light Sensor, and two RGB LEDs. The camera setup allows an AI-powered Portrait mode described with more accurate background and sharp portrait edges.

Other special features of the Honor View 10 include a Facial Unlock, a feature similar to Apple’s Animojis, and a new app with smart tips. In China, the device is called the V10 but View 10 is its international name.

The Honor V10 (View 10) will be sold in China initially anytime this December. Color options are Red, Gold, Black, and Aurora Blue. Key markets in the US, Western Europe, Malaysia, and India will soon follow starting January 8 with a 499.99 Euro and 449.99 GBP price tags. That’s about $500 and $550 in the US.

