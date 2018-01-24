The Mobile World Congress happening next month in Barcelona, Spain may be less than stellar as the two top tech giant and major global players in the mobile industry will no longer launch their next-gen premium flagship phones. We already know of LG’s plan to delay the unveiling of the G7 phones as it does some changes to its business strategy. It’s rebranding the smartphone and smartwatch lines so there is a possibility that G7 development is starting from scratch again. As for Huawei, this is the first time we’re hearing about it but we can’t say we’re not surprised.

Huawei, the top Chinese OEM, has just launched the Honor 9 Lite in India with quad lens camera system and the Enjoy 7S in China. The Honor View 10 was recently updated with Smart Rotate and Intelligent Screen On. The company is busy with many other things but that doesn’t mean there won’t be the Huawei P11 or the Huawei P20 according to many sources. Instead, it will make a big announcement sometime in April.

Samsung is still scheduled to launch the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus while Huawei will announce new 2-in-1 laptops and tablets at the upcoming MWC 2018. A new LG V30 variant with AI features will be shown off by LG. That and probably tease its first foldable phone and maybe demo the LG X4+.

LG and Huawei not launching their flagship phones may be good for other OEMs but then again, there’s always Samsung to beat.

VIA: Korea IT News