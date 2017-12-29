Huawei recently introduced a new smartphone for the mid-range category. The Enjoy 7S is the latest Android phone that boasts a 5.65-inch 18:9 screen, making it as another device with an almost bezel-less, fullscreen display. It was released in China running an Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0, 4GB RAM, and a Kirin 659 processor. It also features a dual rear camera system plus an 8MP front-facing camera.

Evan Blass aka @evleaks shared more details about the smartphone: 1080 x 2160 LCD pixel resolution, Kirin 659 octa-core (4 x 2.36GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz), 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, Mali T830-MP2 GPU, and a non-removable 3000mAh battery. The device is only 7.5mm thick and weighs 165g. There’s a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB.

The Huawei Enjoy 7S is now listed on Vmall with a ¥1499.00 price tag which is about $230 when converted. That’s for the 3GB RAM and 32GB model. The higher 4GB RAM with 64GB variant costs ¥1699.00 ($261). Four color options are available including Black, Blue, Rose Pink, and Gold.

Outside China, the Huawei Enjoy 7S (Huawei Changxiang 7S) will be known as the Huawei PSmart.

Huawei Enjoy 7S/Huawei Changxiang 7S/Huawei PSmart Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.0 (Oreo), EMUI 8.0

• Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 659

• Display: 5.65-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

• Dimensions: 150.1 x 72.1 x 7.5mm

• Weight: 165 g

• Battery: 3000 mAh battery (non-removable)

• RAM: 3GB or 4GB

• Storage: 32GB or 64GB (expandable)

• Cam: 13 MP + 2 MP (dual), autofocus, LED flash

• Cam: 8MP (front)

• Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GSM, 4G LTE

SOURCE: Huawei