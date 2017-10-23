The HTC U11 is getting the cookie update. We mentioned a few months ago the flagship smartphone will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo as soon as ready. It will also roll out for the HTC 10 and the HTC U Ultra but there is no official release date yet. We just have LlabTooFeR saying the mobile OS update will be out next month or early December as the new version is about to reach the final stages of development.

The HTC U11 may be overshadowed by the HTC U11 Plus but the original variant will remain. We’ve seen it getting the top spot on DxOMark early this year, some improvements like more Edge Sense functions via the Edge Sense Plus app, 60fps video recording, Alexa support, support for Bluetooth 5.0, and more features.

We’re sure about Android Oreo for the HTC U11 but some people are interested to know if their older phones such as the HTC M10 and A9 are also getting the update. LlabTooFeR said they won’t but the HTC 10 will sometime in the first quarter of 2018.

The Android Oreo update will bring the HTC U11 enhancements to most of the Nougat features we know like adaptive icons, unread notification app badges, Bluetooth audio support, and picture-in-picture mode.