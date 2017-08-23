Google has finally made the Android 8.0 OS official. Our new dessert is the Android Oreo. It reminds us of the time when the Android team partnered with another big brand like KitKat to use as a name for its new platform version. As in the past, HTC wants to be ahead by announcing that it is going to release Android O for its latest premium flagship phones such as the HTC U11, U Ultra, and HTC 10.

Over on Twitter, HTC USA announced that it is bringing Android Oreo to the HTC U11, HTC U Ultra, and HTC 10 phone owners not only in Taiwan and the United States but all over the world where the devices are available. Not many details have been mentioned but the Taiwanese tech giant said more devices will be added to its Android Oreo list.

There is no timeline yet but we’re hoping as soon as possible or just before 2017 ends. We know HTC has started working on Android Oreo as we were told the HTC U11 would support Bluetooth 5.0 devices once the new Android OS is ready.

To review the Developer Previews, this Android Oreo will deliver a number of enhancements to the previous Nougat features such as picture-in-picture mode, adaptive icons, unread notification app badges, and the new Bluetooth audio support.

SOURCE: HTC USA