The Honor Magic 2 has been teased several times already. We’ve only been waiting for Huawei to make an official announcement and it’s finally here. The top Chinese OEM is said to deliver a slider camera design. True enough, the Android smartphone comes with a Magic Slide Full-View Display. It’s the first Magic Slide full-view display phone in the world, boasting Ultra-simplicity, a large 6.39-inch screen, and a 100% screen-to-body ratio. It’s almost full bezel-less with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, and the latest Kirin 980 processor.

The Honor Magic 2 is a follow-up to the Honor Magic that was first released in 2016 with artificial intelligence. That one made an impression with AI, curved glass, and the absence of camera bulge. As for the Honor Magic 2, the phone is expected to have super slim bezels, Kirin 980, and a slide-out selfie camera.

Huawei is introducing YOYO with the Honor Magic 2. It’s a new virtual assistant that works as an all-in-one smart-living assistant.YOYO is super smart with an intelligent score of 4,000. The virtual voice assistant brings human AI interaction while the AI-Empowered Six-lens Camera delivers high-quality images. The phone definitely offers a more advanced experience with machine-learning capabilities.

The Kirin 980 processor is the same one used on the Huawei Mate 20 series phones. Like the Mate 20, expect the Honor Magic 2 to exhibit “higher intelligence“.

The phone is available in three RAM and storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM (RMB 3799), 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM (RMB 4299), and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM (RMB 4799).

Huawei’s Honor Magic2 will be up for pre-order on several retailers like Amazon, GOME, YHD, Vipshop, Tmall, Suning, Vmall, and JD beginning on the 5th of November in China. Sales will begin the following day, November 6.

The Honor Magic 2 has other remarkable specs but we think this one will be more popular with the numerous cameras. We’ve heard of dual, triple, four, and five cameras but this is the first smartphone to have a total of six–6! Huawei did surprise us with the new-gen Honor Magic phone.

Honor Magic2 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 9.0 Pie

• Processor: 2.6GHz Kirin 980

• Display: 6.39-inch AMOLED 2.5D bezel-less display, 2340 x 1080

• Dimensions: 157.3 x 75.1 x 8.3 mm (

• Weight: 206g

• Battery: 3400mAH

• RAM: 6GB, 8GB

• Storage: 128GB，256GB

• Cam: 16MP + 24MP + 16MP (rear)

• Cam: 16MP + 2MP + 2MP (front)

• Connectivity: Blluetooth 5.0，Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot