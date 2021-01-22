The Honor V40 is the latest from Huawei. Well, technically, it’s no longer a Huawei-branded phone because the top Chinese OEM has already sold off its Honor business to another Chinese firm. HONOR is offering a new smartphone under a new management. The Honor View 40 has been officially announced with premium specs and advanced display technology starting with the 6.72-inch display with 2676 x 1236-pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The new phone is the first Honor product not under Huawei.

Honor View40 Specs

The phone boasts a waterfall curved display on the 10-bit OLED screen. It’s able to deliver over one billion colors. The screen delivers professional-level color accuracy and up to 300Hz touch response as described.

The HONOR View40 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with GPU Turbo X. For the gamers, you will be happy to know about the Hunter Boost optimizations. The HD410 offers great details and very rich colors. Other features include a 4000mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge technology and 50W wireless charging. The fast-charging feature allows you to juice up to 60% within 15 minutes.

The mobile photography enthusiasts will love the 50MP RYYB sensor on the main shooter of the Honor V40. It’s able to work even in low-light conditions. It can capture 4K videos and offer ultra-fast 5G connectivity. The 50MP main shooter is joined by an 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 2MP Macro Lens, and a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The HONOR View40 is now available in mainland China. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage is RMB 3599 ($556). The 256GB variant is priced at RMB 3999 ($617). There is no mention of the Google Play Services as rumored but this one runs on Magic UI 4.0 which is still based on Android 10.