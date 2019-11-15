The Android community is more interested in Huawei phones nows. No, not because they are better but because we want to know what will happen to the Android OS since Google has been slowly cutting ties with the Chinese OEM. You see, the latest Mate 30 series runs on EMUI 10 OS. There is no mention of Android during the series launch last September. As for the Huawei P30 and the other P30 variants, they launched with EMUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. The devices could still receive Android updates but topped by EMUI.

The latest update to the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro is important because it is already the stable EMUI 10.0. The new version is ready for those P30 devices running on EMUI 9.1 and EMUI 10.0 Beta. Make sure you have at least 4GB of free memory.

For beta testers of EMUI 10, you may have started getting a new patch. Note that it is already the final beta update. The next one is the stable version so that means major bugs and issues have been fixed already.

Updates are usually sent over-the-air (OTA) but feel free to check manually. Proceed to your phone’s Settings> System> Software update> Check for Updates. The latest OS version should be there. You can also check the HiCare app if you have it: (iCare app> Update> Check for updates). If you see EMUI 10.0, start the download and installation.

As with the latest EMUI updates, this one delivers new features and improvements to the UI. Important changes include the Morandi UI color system, magazine-style UI layout, and Dark Mode among others. The release is incremental so don’t worry if you haven’t received an OTA yet. It will arrive anytime soon on your phone. Other countries and regions will follow next.