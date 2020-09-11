There may be no harmony between Huawei and the Trump administration right now but the top Chinese OEM is not going to back down, at least, not yet. We see that during the Huawei Developer Conference 2020 (HDC 2020) this week as the company introduces new products and technologies. We shared with you the new smartwatches and noise-canceling earphones. The HarmonyOS 2.0 beta version was also presented during the tech event. Huawei seems to be ready to compete with Android and iOS.

Harmony OS aka Hongmeng OS has been made known to us since August last year. It was launched together with the Honor Vision Smart TV. We were told it is mainly for smart home products but the newer version will be widely used next year on smartphones. Over at the HDC 2020, Huawei executives presented the mobile platform.

Huawei is set to launch new devices that run on the alternative OS. By December, a mobile version will be ready. It can be assumed the next premium flagship from the brand, the Huawei Mate 40, will already have HarmonyOS. Other products like smart TVs, smartwatches, and head units will be powered by HarmonyOS 2.0 beta. Huawei said phones to be released in 2021 may have HarmonyOS.

During the livestream, Huawei presented the OpenHarmony roadmap. September 10 is the day when initial support for devices is released. The devices that can receive it are those between 128KB and 128MB RAM. By April 2021, the Chinese OEM will deliver support to products with 128MB and 4GB RAM. Devices running above 4GB RAM will get the same beginning in October 2021.

Watch the HDC 2020 keynote below:

The beta version will be ready for the developers. The Harmony OS SDK is available this week. It will already come with a simulator, tools, and documentation–everything a developer will need to start. Huawei has prepared OpenAtom to provide more information about the project. You can also check the code repository Gitee.