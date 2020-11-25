For Huawei phone owners, the next EMUI update is highly anticipated. A couple of weeks ago, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro finally received the EMUI 11 update. A list containing what Honor and Huawei phones and tablets will get the same update has been posted. This week, Huawei has posted a longer list of its EMUI 11 update plan. The much-awaited version will be available to most of Huawei smartphones and even tablets. The top Chinese OEM and Google’s relationship may be sour at the moment but Huawei is determined to serve its consumers.

The roadmaps for the EMUI 11 update we are sharing below are for different regions. Check out the schedule for Asia Pacific, West Europe, Northeast Europe, Latin America, Japan, and India.

The lists only contain those phone models and devices that are currently on the open market. Mainly, these are the unlocked version. Carrier-specific models will receive the EMUI 11 on different dates depending on your network.

Some of the phones that will receive EMUI 11 include the premium flagship Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and the Huawei P40 Pro+. Together with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Huawei Mate Xs, those phones will get EMUI by January next year in Latin America. Those same models in Europe will get in earlier next month.

A number of Huawei phones will get the update in Q1 2021: Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and Huawei Nova 5T. These tablets are included in the list: Huawei MatePad Pro and Huawei MediaPad M6. The Huawei Mate 20 X series in Europe will also receive EMUI 11.

In Japan, only the Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei Mate30 Pro 5G, Huawei P30, Huawei Nova 5T, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and Huawei MatePad Pro will be updated. Meanwhile, in India, only the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro are getting EMUI 11.