The Huawei Mate 30 Pro isn’t exactly old. It’s last year’s premium flagship phone offering from the top Chinese OEM released during the second half of 2019. After the Huawei Mate 40, we expect the EMUI 11 to come to the older Mate series. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is the first to get the new EMUI version apart from the new Mate. Like the previous version, this one still doesn’t have official Android support. Don’t expect to load the Google Play Store because you can’t. Interestingly, the new EMUI 11 is still based on the older Android 10, not Android 11.

Specifically, this one brings EMUI 11 including the All Scenario design concept of Huawei. The company based this on the idea of “Technology for people”. Expect a more artistic interface and friendlier interactions. You will notice a more convenient cross-device connection.

EMUI 11 updates the visual elements for AOD (Always On Display). You can now customize the screen and express personal style with the images and text even when the display is off. It also adds Multi-Windows that launches apps in a floating window. This allows better multitasking.

The animations are new and more intuitive now. Experience a smoother and more unified navigation that is also visually pleasing. Some subtle effects have been enhanced as well. Other important improvements include Privacy-based projection, Super Notepad, and System translation.