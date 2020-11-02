It’s about time the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are made available by another carrier in the US. AT&T has finally and officially announced its new Pixel phone deals. The new Google smartphones will be available this month, ready with ultra-fast 5G connectivity. The flagship Pixel 5 will arrive first this coming November 6. It will be sold both online and offline. The Pixel 4a 5G’s pre-order will begin on the Pixel 5’s release date and then will start shipping on November 19.

Google already sells the Pixel duo but those who prefer AT&T as their network will want to buy directly from the carrier with only a $15 monthly fee (30 months). You can pay lower at about $5 with an eligible trade-in device for the Pixel 4a 5G or $10 without any trade-in.

Only the Pixel 5 has access to both mmWave (5G+) and sub-6 (5G). The Pixel 4a 5G can only take advantage of sub-6 5G. When it comes to colors, the Pixel 4a 5G is only available in Just Black. The Pixel 5 is ready in both Sorta Sage and Just Black.

The Pixel 5 is officially out as Google’s first 5G phone. It’s also ready from Verizon. If you’re interested in buying the Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 5, check first if your city has 5G from AT&T. If there is no coverage, connectivity will use the default 4G network.

Before buying, you may also consider a lot of things. Check if the screen gap issue is for real. Wait for a possible fix for the phone turning back on while on the Pixel stand. Feel free to check too if Google Fi’s offer is also for you.

See the Pixel 5 hands-on videos revealing the under-display speaker and a great camera. See how the Extreme Battery Saver can help you. We find it interesting the tech giant didn’t apply the Pixel Neural Core, Soli Radar, and Motion Sense.