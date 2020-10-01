Google has finally and officially unveiled its latest smartphones. Two new Pixel devices are ready with 5G connectivity making them the first-ever 5G phones from the tech giant. It’s not too late for the company in entering the 5G arena as there are only a handful of OEMs that have released 5G devices. The launch is a bit earlier though compared to the usual October announcements that Google plans each year. That’s actually better now since the Pixel 4a mid-range was delayed for about a couple of months.

Perhaps Google wants to make up for the delay but it doesn’t really matter. What we are more interested in are the specs and features and how these two are better alternatives compared to the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4 series.

The new Pixel 5G smartphones are improved versions of the previous phones. They boast the latest Google Assistant and AI features and more advanced camera technologies. The super-fast mobile Internet can be expected, thanks to the Snapdragon 765G processor used on both phones.

With 5G, it means you can download any content faster than before—maybe even faster than some WiFi connections. Feel free to enjoy uninterrupted Google Podcasts, YouTube Music, Youtube, and more.

As with most Pixel phones, Google is proud of the new Pixels’ camera system. The new camera and new lenses take premium quality images as also made possible by a great software. Both phones come with an ultrawide lens, Super Res Zoom, Cinematic Pan for videos, and Night Sight in Portrait Mode. There’s also astrophotography for those who love taking photos of the stars, moon, and the galaxy.

The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G come with Portrait Light and Portrait Mode. Google Photos has a new editor so you can easily edit photos and add studio-quality light.

With the Google Assistant, you are offered extra conveniences like ‘Hold for Me’ that lets you save time. The phones feature Duplex that offers business information and reservations for companies. Call Screen and Duplex improvements are available in the United States. They work with the Google Assistant which will notify a user once a person is ready on the line to talk.

The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5G come with Google Duo with HD screen and Duo Family HD mode in the near future. Other special features include Record that offers smarter audio recording, search, and real-time transcriptions.

Your purchase of the Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a 5G will get you a free YouTube Premium trial for three months, Stadia access, and 100GB of Google One storage for three months. Also offered are Google Play Pass and Gold/Silver Status on Play Points. The Pixel 5 will be sold beginning October 15 in eight countries and in Japan. Canada and the US will get the phone later on October 29.

The Pixel 5 specs are as follows: 6-inch Full HD+ OLED Smooth Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, 12MP dual-pixel and 16MP ultra-wide, USB-C Speakers, and 4080mAH with wireless charging. There is no mention of a Pixel Neural Core. The Pixel 4a with 5G has the same specs except for the smaller 3885mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, and a larger 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED screen. The Pixel 4a 5G still features a 3.5mm audio jack.