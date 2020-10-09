The Google Fi team is ready to do more and bring more to the consumers. It may have mistakes at times like billing customers $0 last month but it does offer more good. Previously, it offered a grace period for late-payments and extended the data limit to 30GB. Last Christmas, Google Fi subscribers were also given a free Nest Mini. But more than the freebies, Google Fi is ready to offer new smartphones. As Google improves its Internet service offering, the phone lineup is also getting longer.

Google Fi delivers a super-fast connection with full-speed tethering as part of your plan. No extra fee is charged whatever your plan is. It doesn’t matter if it’s Unlimited or not–you can still take advantage of the fast wireless service.

The current Google Fi portfolio is getting more phones. This week, Google is adding some of the latest 5G smartphones from Samsung. You can soon avail of the mid-range Galaxy A71 5G and the premium flagship devices like the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note20 5G, and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G.

The latest Google Pixel phones are also available. Google has recently launched its first 5G phone duo namely the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G). Enjoy 5G connectivity with the new Pixel phones at a price you can afford. That is if the Samsung 5G phones are too expensive for you.

Among the Samsung devices, the Galaxy A71 5G is the more affordable model but it already comes with a powerful quad-camera setup. You can save $150 if you buy a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G and activate on Google Fi. All Samsung Galaxy S20 5G phones are offered with $300 savings for a limited time. The new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G come with $300 Fi credit.