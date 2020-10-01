Yesterday, we told you about Verizon offering the LG Wing 5G swivel smartphone in the United States. Today, we are happy to share that the Big Red will be releasing the new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G in the country. They will be compatible with the company’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. Pre-order for the Pixel 5 is now open while pre-order for the Pixel 4a 5G UW will start on October 29. Verizon is offering the new flagship phone for $699.99 or under a device payment for $29.16 per month. It will also be out in the market by end of October.

The first Pixel phone to take advantage of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband is the Pixel 5. This means faster loading and downloads of YouTube videos. The 6-inch OLED screen is made better with the 90Hz refresh rate.

The 4080mAh battery is enough to give it an all-day battery with the Extreme Battery Saver feature. There is wireless charging for more convenience. If you wish to juice up other smaller devices like a pair of earbuds, you can do so with the reverse wireless charging tech.

Camera performance is impressive with the multi-camera system that includes an Ultrawide camera, Cinematic Pan, Night Sight, Portrait Light, and 4K 60fps video. The Pixel 4a 5G has the same camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It has a bigger screen though at 6.2-inches. It costs $100 less ($599.99) but it can be availed from Verizon for only $24.99 per month for two straight years. The price is $100 more expensive than the Pixel 4a 5G sold on other stores and networks.

You can order straight from the My Verizon app or order online for it to be delivered to your home. The Pixel 5 can be availed with an eligible trade-in device. You can get up to $550 worth of credit with a new line with a Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan. You can also get a $250 Verizon eGift Card.