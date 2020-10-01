The new Pixel 5 promises a longer battery life. It is made possible with the Extreme Battery Saver feature. The Pixel 4a 5G also has it. The special feature allows the phone user to disable other features, pause some mobile apps, and do slow processing. Every time the Extreme Battery Saver is turned on, a notification will be shown so you know it is enabled. It can automatically turn on whenever a device’s battery is low or you can turn it on manually.

Both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G can turn advantage of this feature. There are some important things to remember though like in Battery Saver mode, the Pixel phone will work on 4G. It may switch from 5G to 4G. At the moment, the Extreme Battery Saver mode works on Pixel phones running Android 11.

The feature can be quickly enabled by swiping down from the top of the screen and then choose Battery Saver. When the phone is already charged 90%, the Battery Save can turn off automatically. Set it up this way: Settings> Battery> Battery Saver> Turn off when fully charged.

Here’s how to turn it on automatically: Settings> Battery> Battery Saver> Set a schedule> then choose a setting whether No schedule, Based on your routine, or Based on percentage.

When Battery Saver and Extreme Battery Saver are enabled, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) phones will pause most apps, slow process, and turn off features. Essential apps like Messages, Phone, Settings, and Clock are never turned off even with Battery Saver and Extreme Battery Saver.