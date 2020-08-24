The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is coming. The South Korean tech giant has officially unveiled the new-generation Galaxy Fold. Instead of just calling it the Galaxy Fold 2, the company decided to give it a name under the Galaxy Z series after the Galaxy Z Flip. The new foldable phone is an improved version of the original Galaxy Fold. It should be since the first one was problematic especially during its initial release. Right now, it’s being compared with the Microsoft Surface Duo when it comes to functionality.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was launched together with a slew of other Galaxy devices like the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Watch 3, and the Galaxy Buds Live. The phone will roll out soon. We’ve seen in a quick hands-on and first impression video that it looks the same but better.

We don’t have a hands-on video yet of the foldable device but some people have already managed to get a hold and experience the phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G was even spotted on a TikTok video. The Samsung Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2 screens were already compared.

The renders that leaked before launch actually turned about to be true so we knew what to expect. The Mystic Bronze version arrived. It’s actually Samsung’s latest signature color.

A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 commercial video leaked over the weekend. It described how the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the “revolutionary mobile experience” you’ve been waiting for. With the smartphone, “you can have it all and do it all”.

The device is a smartphone and tablet in one. When folded, it is a phone. When opened or unfolded, it is a tablet. It offers two immersive displays in one device so consumers can do more.

As described, the foldable phone comes with a 7.6-inch Ultra-Thin glass display with a 120Hz refresh rate–best for binge-watching and gaming. It features an adaptive flex mode for hands-free videos and photos for enhanced multitasking. Wireless DeX lets anyone work anywhere with a secondary display. Of course, 5G is highlighted because it makes everything better.

When it comes to the Flex Mode, Jimmy is Promo posted an early look at the device and showed off what it can do. Watch the video here:

Samsung has applied a Flex UI so you can use one app on one screen and another one on the other display. The Flex Mode works on the camera the video showed how “flexing” the phone will show the camera app differently. Flex Mode can also be used in messaging.