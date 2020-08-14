The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now official. It looks the same but better. We don’t think it’s perfect yet but definitely, it is an improvement from the original but problematic first-gen Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip foldable clamshell smartphone. The device was formally announced during last week’s Galaxy Unpacked event. It was launched together with the Galaxy Note 20 series phones, Galaxy Buds Life, Galaxy Tab S7, and the Galaxy Watch 3. Unlike the other Samsung Galaxy Note 20, earbuds, and the smartwatch, the foldable phone is not available in the market yet just like the Galaxy Tab S7 series.

Samsung hasn’t even announced the price but our estimate is around $2,000. That is pricey but understandable because of the premium specs. We’re looking forward to a 5G version but first, we really need to know the price.

The phone is said to be up for pre-order beginning September 2. That is about a couple of weeks from today. The market release may be September 18, at least, in the US or South Korea.

The September 18 release is believed. A South Korean website also mentioned it earlier. It’s likely that the US and South Korea will have the same market launch. Let’s review the specs: Snapdragon 865+ processor, 4,500mAh battery, 5G connectivity, 6.2-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen, 7.7-inch foldable display, punch-hole selfie camera, 120Hz refresh rate, and the same Ultra-Thin Glass found on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung is said to be targeting to sell 500,000 of Galaxy Z Fold 2 before the year-end. It’s a bit ambitious but we know a lot of people who will still buy a pricey phone. In the US, Samsung has a number of partners including Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

Waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G can be exciting but we will still understand if there will be a delay. The global pandemic situation has changed a lot of things especially in the schedule of manufacturing, testing, and launch.