Here is another One UI 3.0 update release. This one though is about the stable version for the Samsung Galaxy S10. The South Korean tech giant has been very busy these days, rolling out the updates to premium flagship and mid-range phones. Almost everyday, we’re learning about available One UI rollouts. The 2019 flagship model from Samsung is finally getting the public version which means less bugs and issues. The year actually started for Galaxy S10 owners with the good news. Unfortunately, it’s been pulled.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Android 11 One UI Update pulled

The Samsung Galaxy S10’s Android 11 One UI 3.0 update is no longer available as per our source. The over-the-air update of the stable version has been discontinued. Even updating through SmartSwitch is not allowed at the moment.

No word from Samsung regarding the reason was provided but it’s likely a major bug has been discovered. We remember the same happening to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 update which was suspended in November. Before that, the Samsung Galaxy S10 One UI 3.0 beta was also suspended due to battery drain.

Galaxy S10 Android 11 One UI 3.0 Issues

Some Galaxy S10 owners have new complaints. Some phones reportedly were heating up. There were also reports of camera blur.

There is no information when Samsung will re-release the update. We’re assuming a fix is being made for the Galaxy S10 Android 11 One UI 3.0 update. Let’s wait and see. Samsung should send out an official explanation and fix anytime soon.

To review, Samsung has already released One UI 3.0 for these other Galaxy phones: Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will get One UI 3.1 soon.