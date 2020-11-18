The ONE UI 3.0 has started to roll out to a number of devices in different markets. It’s among the dozens of Galaxy devices getting the special update after the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 series. Some are already under the beta program. Even the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G are also getting the same upgrade. We provided a list and that should be comprehensive already although no timeline was provided. We believe the flagships from last year will be next but looks like there will be some delay.

The One UI 3.0 beta will be delayed for the Galaxy S10. Apparently, there is an issue of high battery drain. This comes after reports of technical issues involving Android 11 messing up the battery life of a device. Samsung has to suspend the One UI 3.0 open beta program for now.

Owners of Galaxy Note 10 that tried the beta testing program have experienced the said problem. It could go beyond the 2019 stylus phone and so the Galaxy S10 family may have to wait for a while.

Samsung is believed to be looking into the issue. A quick fix may be released soon. And then Samsung may continue once again the beta program. We’re just hoping it will happen soon so Galaxy S10 series phone owners won’t have to wait that long.