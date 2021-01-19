The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the next flagship phone to receive the Android 11. It already comes with the latest One UI 3.0 update. The rollout is for the unlocked variants, as well as, the Galaxy S20 FE from Verizon and T-Mobile in the United States. Global variants and those on AT&T already received the same update last week. The new version is expanding to more Galaxy S20 FE phones so more consumers can enjoy the latest from the Android team.

One UI 3 is already based on Android 11. Samsung has been working on the new Android OS. It opened several beta programs as part of development and testing. Other phones that received the same update include the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, and the other Galaxy 20 models.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Android 11 One UI 3.0

The phone recently hit DxOMark with average scores. Expect an improved performance as delivered by a visual redesign. Notice changes on the quick panel and Home Screen, reduced distraction, more consistency with performance, and important information.

Apps may be quicker to run now even with less battery power. You can also notice the enhanced Digital Wellbeing, one-time permissions, and new privacy controls. The One UI 3.0 interface has also been refreshed. There’s smarter organization now plus more consistent icons according to our source.