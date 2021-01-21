The first mid-range smartphone to receive One UI 3.0 has been announced. The Galaxy M31 has that honor. We knew some Galaxy M phones would be receiving such an update but we had no idea about the schedule. A previous list was dominated by the premium Galaxy flagship smartphones and numerous Galaxy A phones. The Samsung Galaxy M31 actually received One UI 3.0 beta last December so we knew it would be ready soon for more phone owners. The update has started to push, ready to deliver Android 11 to the mid-range device.

This Android 11 One UI 3.0 update brings the firmware version M315FXXU2BUAC to the Samsung Galaxy M31. There’s only one catch though–this one is only available to those part of the beta program. If you didn’t get the beta, you won’t see this yet. You may need to wait for the public and more stable version.

As with most One UI 3.0 releases, this one also delivers several visual changes to major Samsung apps like Phone, Gallery, and Contacts. Expect the following changes: more camera filters, double-tap to turn off the display, and the new double-tap to turn off the screen.

Samsung Galaxy One UI 3.0 Update

One UI 3.0 update has already rolled out to other Galaxy phones like the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S20 FE, and Galaxy foldable phones. An OTA should be received soon but you can always check Settings> Software update on your Galaxy M31. Other mid-range Galaxy phones that will get the update include the Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A01, and the Galaxy A Quantum among others.