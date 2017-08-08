It’s been two years since the Fossil Group purchased wearable technology brand Misfit and since then, Fossil has been launching new Android Wear-powered smartwatches regularly. It started with the Q Founder. More models were unleashed the following year at the CES and they soon got updated to Marshmallow and the several versions of Android Wear from 1.5 to Android Wear 2.0.

This time, Fossil is making a follow-up to the three new Fossil Q hybrid smartwatches unveiled at CES 2017 earlier this year. The latest smartwatches are the Fossil Q Venture and Fossil Q Explorist and they are now on pre-sale on Fossil’s website. Check out the pre-sale links HERE and HERE.

Both models combine fashion and function as with the previous Fossil Q wearables. They run on Android Wear 2.0 which means the smartwatches are more powerful in terms of features. They can run standalone apps, allow voice calling, show user-friendly messaging and notifications, and support Google Assistant. The Android Wear devices will be available for release in Fall with a starting price of $295 and can go as high as $315.

Other features of the two new smartwatches include an always-on display, full round touch screen, interchangeable straps, faster magnetic charger, 4GB memory, Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity options, and Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor by Qualcomm. The devices can be used with several health and fitness services such as UA Record by Under Armour, UP by Jawbone, My Fitness Pal, and Google Fit.