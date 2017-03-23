In what seems like a bold attempt to take on the smartwatch arena, Fossil has just introduced over 300 new watch styles. Errr, there aren’t exactly hundreds of new smartwatches being offered but the Fossil Group made an effort to work with 14 of its brands annd release new wearables. Fossil isn’t only one know for its own-branded products. The group behind it also carries a number of other names like Skagen, Misfit, Michael Kores, Armani Exchange, Kate Spade New York, Emporio Armani, Tory Burch, Relic, MICHELE, Marc Jacobs, and DKNY.

The last six brands we mentioned have recently entered the wearable industry with reinvented watches. Most of these new products are being showcased at the Baselworld 2017 event in Switzerland.

The top watch and jewelry fair in the world is the perfect launching pad for these smartwatches. They no longer just tell time as most of them offer connectivity and other helpful features to most users. Fossil Group is one of the few entities in the market that are quick to respond to the smartwatch demand. The new products are actually good for the wearable industry that is reportedly declining. Hopefully, more products as new choices will improve the business.

Fossil is launching two kinds of smartwatchs: HYBRID and TOUCHSCREEN. Listed below are the brands and wearables we can expect under each category.

Hybrid Smartwatches. These are hyrbid smartwatches that show notifications and allows activity tracking. They look like traditional wristwatches with functional side buttons you can customize for specific functions.

• DKNY – DKNY MINUTE hybrid smartwatch collectio (Holiday 2017)

• Marc Jacobs – Riley hybrid smartwatch (Fall 2017)

• MICHELE – MICHELE Connected hybrid smartwatch collection (Holiday 2017)

• Relic – Duncan men’s hybrid smartwatch collection, Eliza women’s hybrid smartwatch collection (Fall 2017)

• Tory Burch – The Collins hybrid smartwatch (Holiday 2017)

• Armani Exchange – Armani Exchange Connected line of hybrid smartwatches (Fall 2017), five dress styles (Holiday 2017)

• Chaps – Chaps Connected (Fall 2017)

• Diesel – Diesel On collection (Fall 2017)

• Emporio Armani – Emporio Armani Connected in new platforms and new colorways (Fall 2017)

• Fossil – Q Accomplice, Q Activist (Summer/Fall 2017)

• kate spade new york – Holland hybrid smartwatch (Fall 2017)

• Misfit – Four colorways for the Phase hybrid smartwatch collection (April 2017)

• Michael Kors – Michael Kors Access with two new colorways for ladies (Fall 2017), new colorways and platforms for men (Holiday 2017)

• Skagen – 19 new styles and four new platforms including Jorn (men’s), Hald (women’s), Signatur (men’s) and Signatur t-bar (women’s)

Touchscreen Smartwatches. The touchscreen smartwatches are compatible with both iOS and Android. They run Android Wear 2.0 and third-party apps from the Play Store.

• Diesel – Diesel On in five outsized styles (Holiday 2017)

• Emporio Armani – Emporio Armani Connected touchscreen smartwatch (September 2017)

• Fossil – Q Venture, Q Explorist (Fall 2017)

• Michael Kors – Michael Kors Access Sofie, Michael Kors Access Grayson (Fall 2017)

• Misfit – Misfit Vapor includes heart rate monitoring, GPS, standalone music functionality, and is swimproof to 5ATM (Late-Summer 2017)

SOURCE: Fossil