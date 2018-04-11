The race is on towards a true foldable screen. We’re not just talking about using a foldable design like a clamshell or flip-top phone. We want a foldable phone similar or even better than the ZTE Axon M dual-screen phone. The Chinese OEM went ahead in releasing the foldable phone while other companies such as Samsung, LG, OPPO, and Lenovo have only begun development. Samsung is already confirmed to be working on a foldable smartphone and that is something to anticipate for.

The Samsung foldable smartphone may feature OLED. Mass production is said to start in Q4. We’re expecting it will be the Galaxy X and we’re more convinced about it after seeing a related support page.

Other brands like OPPO, Huawei, Lenovo, and LG are also looking into the idea so we won’t be surprised if anyone of them makes an official announcement.

Taiwan’s ITRI, the Industrial Technology Research Institute, recently demonstrated a foldable phone that features an AMOLED display. The prototype is equipped with a foldable AMOLED screen and you can see it in action in this video below:

ITRI noted that this particular AMOLED display is “rapidly approaching commercial standards”. This means we may see devices using this foldable screen with a folding radius of 3mm, can be folded over 200,000 times, and can endure 1kg of steel wool friction up to 50,000 times as described.

We have a feeling a new era foldable phones is about to dawn. What do you think?

VIA: OLED INFO