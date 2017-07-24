Lenovo is a name you can’t forget just yet if we’re talking about laptops and tablets. It now has the Motorola brand for its smartphone division and it continues to deliver in the tablet game. It’s known for its ThinkPad Keyboard Folios and we know similar ones will still be introduced in the future. If you may remember last year, the company showed off new flexible displays and devices in action. They gave us an idea about the possibility of foldable mobile devices and true enough, Lenovo has something to show off now.

This Lenovo Folio tablet concept is only a prototype. If you happened to be at the Lenovo Tech World last week, you may have probably seen this product. We have no idea if and when Lenovo will indeed release this tablet but we learned the specs and features include a 5.5- to 7.8-inch screen, 1920 x 1440 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 800 processor, and Android 7.0 Nougat. It’s interesting the device in the video folds outward and not inward. The display is exposed, resulting in a spine display that we’re assuming can be touch-controlled.

We don’t know if Lenovo will actually produce and release this foldable tablet but we can see that it has potential. Maybe it won’t be useful to the masses but certainly, some industries can benefit from the design.

VIA: YOUKU