Face unlock isn’t exactly a new technology. We’ve heard of it as early as 2011 when Apple applied for “Face and Presence Detection” patent. The Android community laughed but Apple went ahead with Face ID a few years later. But then there’s also the Ice Cream Sandwich Face Unlock that showed issues with dark skin tones. In 2013, Google was then granted a patent for Face Unlock features in Android with the aim of adding facial expressions to Android security.

More OEMs soon followed in implementing face unlock on their products such as the ASUS Transformer TF101, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, and the upcoming LG V40. Facial recognition is also available on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 although still in their early stages.

As for Huawei, some of its phones already have face unlock. There’s the Honor V10 and Honor 7X. The feature arrived via updates and looks like more phones are receiving it. The top Chinese OEM announced it is releasing bi-monthly updates to new handsets. A firmware update is included that will unlock the facial recognition feature apart from the latest security updates.

Some of the phones that will get the much-awaited Face Unlock technology include several Huawei P, Huawei Mate, and Huawei Note series models. Specifically, the following phones will receive face unlock from Huawei:

• Huawei P10

• Huawei P20

• Huawei P20 Pro

• Huawei Mate 9

• Huawei Mate 10

• Huawei Mate10 Pro

• Huawei nova3e

• Huawei nova 2lite

• Huawei nova 2i

To kickstart the face unlock experience on your Huawei device, create a new facial profile. Head on to Settings> Security & Privacy> Face Unlock> Input or Create a Password> Begin Facial Profile Enrolment.

