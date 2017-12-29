OnePlus is never settling. Even if it’s the holiday season, the Chinese OEM has been busy releasing updates for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T phones. OxygenOS 5.0 Android O OTA has been ready for the OnePlus 5 while the OxygenOS Open Beta for Android Oreo was confirmed for the OnePlus 5T. Today, we learn the OxygenOS 4.7.6 OTA is already being pushed for the 5T but incrementally.

The latest OxygenOS version will deliver a number of changes and new features focusing on the camera and the system.The camera will be more stable while clarity for selfie in low light has been improved. Third-party camera apps will also benefit from the performance improvements. The update also brings assistive lighting for face unlock plus improvements for Wi-Fi display and expanded screenshot. This update also includes the December Android security patch.

As for the OnePlus 5, the device will soon receive Face Unlock as promised. It will be released via an Open Beta build. Expect to experience some issues and kinks but rest assured, OnePlus will never settle and will work hard to fix them. The OnePlus team will go through the comments and feedback of the early build testers first before the Official Release build is announced.

SOURCE: OnePlus (1),(2)