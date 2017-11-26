The OnePlus 5T was launched with a number of new features and improvements. One notable feature is the Face Unlock feature that is said to unlock in less than a second. It offers really fast facial recognition and is described to be more secure and reliable. It can’t be fooled by a photo either because it can determine if the face is alive by simply looking at a number of 3D aspects.

The Face Unlock takes advantage of facial recognition. It’s similar to Google’s Face Unlock from before but OnePlus’ is more accurate than ever. If you’ve been asking if it will be available on the OnePlus 5, good news as it might be coming.

OnePlus hasn’t made any official announcement or confirmation yet but the OnePlus 5’s Android Oreo build shows some reference to the Face Unlock feature. This could also mean other OnePlus flagships might receive the same option. While the feature is still being improved, we like the idea that a new special feature will be ready for older models even with older specs.

The idea OnePlus 5 will have the Face Unlock may also mean it can be added to OxygenOS. If that’s the case, then eligible models will also get the new feature. Let’s just wait and see.

VIA: XDA Developers