Now that the LG V35 ThinQ is ready and available, it’s time to start anticipating for a new phone from the other South Korean tech giant. We’re thinking the LG G8 but we haven’t heard anything yet about next year’s flagship. We’ll get there someday but expect to hear rumors and speculations about the LG V40 ThinQ first. The latter has been in the works since last month but with very few details. We just know it’s codenamed ‘Storm’ and will be out late summer or early fall as the next LG flagship.

This is the first time we’re hearing this but rumor has it LG is planning the V30’s successor to come with not just two, three, or four cameras but rather five. That is a lot of cameras for a smartphone. We know about dual cameras on the rear panel, triple cameras at the back like the Huawei P20 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S10. As for LG, it’s bent on setting another trend by launching a flagship. We’re assuming the five cams will consist of two selfie cameras (dual) and three rear cameras (triple).

Some are saying the dual camera system is powerful enough but a triple camera setup is more powerful as proven by Huawei. The LG V40 is also expected to rock face unlock. This facial recognition system may be more accurate with the supposed dual front-facing shooters.

The five cameras sound promising but even with the latest hardware and components, mobile imaging performance isn’t guaranteed to be the best. A good imaging software certainly matters so hopefully, LG works in this area. The LG G7’s camera system didn’t make a mark and it was quickly overtaken by Huawei, Google, and Samsung.

If we are to base the next set of specs of the current features of the latest premium LG phone–the LG V35 ThinQ–then the LG V40 may have at least a 6-inch OLED FullVision screen, 18:9 or 19:9 aspect ratio, QHD+ 2880 x 1440 resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, at least 64GB or 128GB built-in storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and 6GB or 8GB of RAM. We’re expecting the LG V40 will also be ready for wet, rough, and rugged use with its MIL-STD 810G and IP68 rating.

LG still has the V35 ThinQ plus a slew of other mid-range phones. Let’s see how the AI functionalities will help the LG V35 leave a mark in the market.

VIA: Android Police