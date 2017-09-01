The BlackBerry KEYOne was first spotted in a Chinese online store but soon launched exclusively in India with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. We know its availability will expand to other regions and now we’ve got information the BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition will be available soon in Asia, the Middle East, North America, and Europe. Sales of this Android-powered BlackBerry phone with the classic keyboard are doing good and we’re expecting more will be added to the number as it rolls out in other countries.

The all-new BlackBerry smartphone will be released in over 30 countries worldwide according to TCL’s BlackBerry Mobile Global General Manager Alain Lejeune. BlackBerry Mobility Solutions VP and General Manager Alex Thurber shared in a statement, “The demand and excitement for the BlackBerry KEYone across the globe has been fantastic. We congratulate TCL Communications for bringing to market their second device so quickly, and know it will provide the performance and trusted security people expect from the BlackBerry brand.”

It seems TCL has done a great job in handling the BlackBerry brand. This rollout in more regions will definitely bring in more for the company. The Black Edition almost has the same specs but now with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

This BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition will be available first in the United Kingdom (€649), France and Germany (£549 GBP), UAE and Saudi Arabia (2,299 AED), Japan (¥79,800), and Canada ($799 CAD).