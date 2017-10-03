The BlackBerry KEYOne is said to be available from Verizon Wireless. Unfortunately, some people are having difficulty in purchasing from the mobile networks in the United States but no need to worry because B&H Photo now carries the device. The phone has been listed for a while now actually but only with a ‘Coming Soon’ tag.

The phone was earlier listed to be compatible with GSM unlocked and Verizon but we didn’t know when the phone would be available exactly. The day has come as the Verizon version is ready for purchase. The $549.99 price already includes free shipping. There is no word yet when the unlocked variant will be ready.

Loyal fans of Verizon will be happy to know they can add the BlackBerry KEYOne to their many choices. If you order for one now, B&H Photo will ship the smartphone to you today so you won’t have to wait that long.

To review, the BlackBerry KEYone 32GB Smartphone (Verizon, model BBB100-3) sports a 4.5-inch screen with 1620 x 1080 IPS LCD display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage, 8MP front-facing cam, 12MP rear camera, 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core processor, physical keyboard with touch actions, microSD card slot for memory expansion, USB Type C, 4G LTE connectivity, and a 3505mAh battery. The phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

