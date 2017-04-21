We know that most of you have been wondering if and when your smartwatch will ever receive Android Wear 2.0. We’ve listed quite a few already but others are still impatient. Some of the models due to receive the update include the Huawei Watch, Moto 360 2nd Gen, ASUS ZenWatch 2, RunIQ, LG smartwatches, and more. Newly announced smartwatches like the Movado Connect and Guess Connect already have Android Wear 2.0.

We’ve provided a long list of what devices have already received or will receive Android Wear 2.0 but now we’ve got information which one will get the wearable OS update later this April or beginning of May. We’re also listing the smartwatches that will NOT get the highly anticipated Android Wear 2.0 OS.

Watches that are about to get the update are the following: Asus ZenWatch 2, Asus ZenWatch 3, Huawei Watch, Huawei Watch Ladies, LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE, Moto 360 Gen 2, and Moto 360 Sport.

If YOU own any of these smartwatches, sorry to say, but they are not Android Wear 2.0 compatible: Asus ZenWatch v1, LG G Watch, Moto 360 v1 (2014), Samsung Gear Live, and Sony Smartwatch 3. That is quite unfortunate but we’re not surprised because they are older models.

You may want to consider getting a new smartwatch or wait for newer ones that will arrive in the coming months. Google already assured the public that Android Wear smartwatches announced this 2017 will all run on Android Wear 2.0 out of the box.

SOURCE: Google