Not all smartwatches running on the Android Wear platform will be getting the major update to version 2.0. But with the few that will be upgraded, some are still waiting for when it will actually roll out to their devices. New Balance’s wearable device, the RunIQ, is one of those waiting for the update and it looks like the wait will not be long. They announced that Android Wear 2.0 will be available no later than April 14.

Despite the long wait and the numerous display, we’re actually finally seeing the update roll out to several devices like the Moto 360 devices, the Huawei Watch, and the LG G Watch devices. Now it’s the turn of RunIQ and users will be prompted to upgrade whether they like it or not. Okay, they will not force you to, but if you want your device to have optimal performance, functionality, and accuracy, then you should probably upgrade to the latest version of your platform.

If you do upgrade, what you’ll supposedly get is improved GPS acquisition, better battery life, and customizable watchfaces through Complications. You will also have Google Play Store on your smartwatch so you can download the apps directly without having to go through a tethered device. When it comes to your fitness features, your notifications for your onscreen mile, kilometer, and lap information are bigger and now include the previous split time.

If you own a New Balance RunIQ, you should receive the Android Wear 2.0 update no later than April 14, as announced by the brand. Let’s hope you’ll be happy with all the improvements the update.

SOURCE: New Balance