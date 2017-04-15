If you’re waiting for ASUS to roll out Android Wear 2 to its premier smartwatch, the ZenWatch 2 – you might be waiting for a good while. But fortune favors the brave, as they say. You may want to get Android Wear 2 unofficially, but this entails flashing your smartwatch with a custom ROM called WebWear.

It’s not surprising that the WebWear ROM was developed by people from the XDA community. It’s a custom ROM designed for the ASUS ZenWatch 2, and is now in the second release of its alpha build. The great thing about it is that it will get you Android Wear 2 on your smartwatch.

There are caveats for using an alpha build – there will be stuff that are not working. For WebWear, it appears that the touchscreen of your smartwatch will freeze from time to time. Also, there is no way to launch the Google Assistant from the smartwatch. If you can live with these, you might want to download the ROM via the official thread (source link below).

The software is coded to send 20MB worth of logs every day to the developer, as it helps tell what works and what doesn’t in the build. Hopefully, WebWear will see a beta build and a stable one after a while.

SOURCE: XDA